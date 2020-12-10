Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uyghur Family Kept Apart by China’s Xinjiang Policies Reunites

Click to expand Image Sadam Abudusalamu's lawyer Michael Bradley, Sadam Abudusalamu, his son Lutfy and wife Nadila. © Private A Uyghur family in Sydney, Australia is happily reunited today after three years of forced separation. Like many ethnic Uyghurs in China’s northwest region of Xinjiang, Chinese authorities in 2017 confiscated the passports of Sadam Abudusalamu’s family and banned them from leaving the region as part of the Chinese government’s mass arbitrary detention, torture, forced political indoctrination, and mass surveillance of more than a million Turkic Muslims. I first…

© Human Rights Watch -


