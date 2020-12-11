Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: End Assistance for Cambodia’s Abusive Police

Share this article
Click to expand Image Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, greets with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, before a meeting at the Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday, August 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should immediately reverse its decision to support Cambodia’s notoriously abusive police force, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 9, 2020, Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced a 300-million-yen grant (US$2.9 million) to Cambodia’s National Police to strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities. The ministry…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara
~ Uyghur Family Kept Apart by China’s Xinjiang Policies Reunites
~ Mexican Senate Should Include Women with Disabilities in Justice Center Reform
~ Brazil: Education Risk for Children With Disabilities
~ Saudi Arabia: Saudi-US Doctor Sentenced on Vague Charges
~ Yemen: Houthi Terrorism Designation Threatens Aid
~ A Call to Protect People with Disabilities in Armed Conflict
~ Saudi Arabia Uses Celebrities to Whitewash Abuses
~ Lebanon: Health Workers’ Safety Neglected during Covid-19
~ United Kingdom: ICC Prosecutor Ends Scrutiny of Iraq Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter