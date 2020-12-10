Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican Senate Should Include Women with Disabilities in Justice Center Reform

In a welcome move, this week Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies amended the General Law on Women's Access to a Life Free of Violence to strengthen the 44 justice centers that provide services for women survivors of violence. But legislators failed to include any language ensuring that the centers, which in some cases include shelters for survivors and their children, are accessible to women with disabilities. Click to expand Image Guadalupe Huerta Mora in 2016. © Private The amendments fail to address systemic barriers women with disabilities face in accessing services. Human Rights…

© Human Rights Watch -


