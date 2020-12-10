Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Saudi-US Doctor Sentenced on Vague Charges

Click to expand Image   Walid al-Fitaihi, with his daughter Mariam, whom Saudi authorities have placed under a travel ban since 2017.  © Private (Washington, DC) – A Saudi court sentenced a prominent Saudi-American medical doctor to six years in prison on December 8, 2020 on vague charges mostly tied to his peaceful political views and expression, Human Rights Watch and The Freedom Initiative said today. Saudi authorities have banned Dr. Walid Fitaihi, 56, from travel since November 2017, along with seven members of his family, all of whom are also US citizens. The Saudi government has…

© Human Rights Watch -


