Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthi Terrorism Designation Threatens Aid

Click to expand Image An aid worker gives a food ration to a woman in Sanaa, Yemen, July 19, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (Washington) – The Trump administration’s potential designation of the Houthi armed group in Yemen as a “foreign terrorist organization” would threaten humanitarian aid on which millions of Yemenis rely for survival, Human Rights Watch said today. Over 20 million people in Yemen – nearly two-thirds of the population – require food assistance. If the US government designates the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, then anyone in the United States or…

© Human Rights Watch -


