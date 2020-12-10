Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Call to Protect People with Disabilities in Armed Conflict

Click to expand Image Nujeen Mustafa speaks at the United Nations Security Council briefing on April 24, 2019.   “I have become disappointed. From what I see, nothing has practically changed for people with disabilities in Syria and other places where there is war or a humanitarian crisis.” These were the words of Nujeen Mustafa, a disability and refugee rights defender, last week during the 13th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The event, organized by the permanent missions of Poland, Germany, and Mexico, the International…

