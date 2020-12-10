Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia Uses Celebrities to Whitewash Abuses

Share this article
Click to expand Image People spend the evening at the Diriyah Oasis amusement park in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 13, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Amr Nabil The Covid-19 pandemic has put Saudi Arabia’s mega-events on hold, but that hasn’t stopped Saudi authorities from confirming a slew of major functions for 2021, including a Formula 1 Grand Prix race. These events are part of a deliberate government strategy aimed at whitewashing human rights violations. Billions of dollars are spent hosting extravagant entertainment, cultural, and sporting affairs to provide…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A Call to Protect People with Disabilities in Armed Conflict
~ Lebanon: Health Workers’ Safety Neglected during Covid-19
~ United Kingdom: ICC Prosecutor Ends Scrutiny of Iraq Abuses
~ Kyrgyzstan: Barriers to Education for Children with Disabilities
~ Afghan women journalists rep shot dead in Jalalabad
~ Indian journalist charged over Facebook post urging respect for the rule of law
~ Urgently Waive Intellectual Property Rules for Vaccine
~ Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
~ Madagascar: Authorities must drop spurious charges against environmental activist
~ Corruption Means More than Bribes and Payoffs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter