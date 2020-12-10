Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Health Workers’ Safety Neglected during Covid-19

Click to expand Image A doctor, wearing protective gear, handles a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon October 1, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Issam Abdallah (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities have shown a callous disregard for the protection of healthcare workers at the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. The country has had an alarming surge of cases that is threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system. Government institutions, including the Health Ministry, National Social Security Fund, and security…

© Human Rights Watch -


