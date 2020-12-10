Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Barriers to Education for Children with Disabilities

Share this article
Click to expand Image A child looks out the window at the Belovodsk Psychoneurological Institute for children in Kyrgyzstan, November 15, 2017. © 2017 Danil Usmanov, kloop.kg (Berlin) – Thousands of children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan are segregated in residential institutions where they can experience neglect, inappropriate medical treatment, and discrimination, Human Rights Watch said in a report published today, on International Human Rights Day. The 74-page report, “Insisting on Inclusion: Institutionalization and Barriers to Education for Children with Disabilities in Kyrgyzstan,”…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A Call to Protect People with Disabilities in Armed Conflict
~ Saudi Arabia Uses Celebrities to Whitewash Abuses
~ Lebanon: Health Workers’ Safety Neglected during Covid-19
~ United Kingdom: ICC Prosecutor Ends Scrutiny of Iraq Abuses
~ Afghan women journalists rep shot dead in Jalalabad
~ Indian journalist charged over Facebook post urging respect for the rule of law
~ Urgently Waive Intellectual Property Rules for Vaccine
~ Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight
~ Madagascar: Authorities must drop spurious charges against environmental activist
~ Corruption Means More than Bribes and Payoffs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter