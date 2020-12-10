Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan women journalists rep shot dead in Jalalabad

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Afghan woman journalist Malalai Maiwand’s targeted murder today in the eastern city of Jalalabad and calls on the Afghan authorities to guarantee the safety of media personnel instead of doing little to protect them. Malalai Maiwand died on the spot when two gunmen opened fire on her car as she was going to work, while her driver, Tahar Khan, died of his in

