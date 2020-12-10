Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to carry on his fight to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s nationwide election in a new Supreme Court case after the high court rejected an attempt to overturn Biden’s key win in the eastern battleground state of Pennsylvania. Plus, the significance of the FireEye hack. And a controversial movie debuts online.

~ Urgently Waive Intellectual Property Rules for Vaccine
~ Madagascar: Authorities must drop spurious charges against environmental activist
~ Corruption Means More than Bribes and Payoffs
~ Cameroon: Arbitrary detentions and military courts highlight the latest crackdown on opposition members
~ La Voix de Djibouti is not run by “opposition illiterates,” RSF says
~ Ecuador: High Levels of Sexual Violence in Schools
~ SLAPP lawsuit taken against Swedish online magazine Realtid in London
~ RSF’s 15 recommendations for ending the four-month-old crackdown on press freedom in Belarus
~ Iraq: End impunity for murders, release all kidnapped and detained peaceful activists
~ China: Big Data Program Targets Xinjiang’s Muslims
