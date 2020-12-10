Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgently Waive Intellectual Property Rules for Vaccine

Click to expand Image Delegates speaks before a special meeting of the General Council Preparatory Committee on Trade Facilitation at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva November 27, 2014. © 2014 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Geneva) – Governments should stop blocking a temporary waiver of some global intellectual property rules that will help boost global access to Covid-19 vaccines, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said ahead of a key World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting in Geneva on December 10, 2020. If adopted, the waiver proposal would enable more…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


