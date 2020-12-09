Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La Voix de Djibouti is not run by “opposition illiterates,” RSF says

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh’s defamatory comments in a magazine interview about the only independent media outlet operated by Djiboutian journalists. The sole aim of Guelleh’s lies was to deflect attention from the complete lack of press freedom in his country, RSF says. Guelleh, who might run for a fifth term as president next April, made his defamatory comments about La Voix de Djibouti (LVD)

