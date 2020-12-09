Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: High Levels of Sexual Violence in Schools

Share this article
(New York) – Thousands of children and adolescents have suffered school-related sexual violence in Ecuador since 2014, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. While Ecuador has taken important steps to tackle the issue and expedite justice since 2017, its policies and protocols are still not adequately carried out by many schools, the prosecutor’s office, and the judiciary. December 9, 2020 “It’s a Constant Fight” School-Related Sexual Violence and Young Survivors’ Struggle for Justice in Ecuador Download the full report in English The 75-page report, “‘It’s a…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ La Voix de Djibouti is not run by “opposition illiterates,” RSF says
~ SLAPP lawsuit taken against Swedish online magazine Realtid in London
~ RSF’s 15 recommendations for ending the four-month-old crackdown on press freedom in Belarus
~ Iraq: End impunity for murders, release all kidnapped and detained peaceful activists
~ China: Big Data Program Targets Xinjiang’s Muslims
~ Myanmar: Arrest for Alleging Voter Intimidation
~ Sudan: UN must extend Darfur peacekeepers mandate by at least six months
~ Burundi: UN Should Ensure Regular Rights Briefings
~ No Equality in Sport Until We Stop Policing Women’s Bodies
~ First COVID-19 vaccine administered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter