Human Rights Observatory

SLAPP lawsuit taken against Swedish online magazine Realtid in London

NewsReporters without borders (RSF) along with four other press freedom organisations condemn the SLAPP lawsuit by a businessman against the Swedish media Realtid and its reporters. Accused of defamation, the investigative journalists face unacceptable intimidation for their work of informing the public on a company’s financial actions.Press freedom organisations strongly condemn the legal action that has been filed at the London High Court against the Swedish business and finance publication, Realtid

© Reporters without borders


