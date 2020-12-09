Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s 15 recommendations for ending the four-month-old crackdown on press freedom in Belarus

NewsAfter nearly 450 press freedom violations registered in Belarus in the past four months, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is recommending 15 ways to end what is an unprecedented crackdown on the media in a European country.Belarus has confirmed its status as Europe’s most dangerous country for journalists. Around 370 have been arrested since 9 August just for doing their job and eight are still being held.

