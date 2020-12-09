Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: UN Should Ensure Regular Rights Briefings

Share this article
Click to expand Image The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Burundi on July 29, 2016 calling for the deployment of unarmed police officers to Burundi to support UN human rights monitors and for the Secretary-General to provide regular briefings on Burundi. © 2016 Andrew Kelly/Reuters (New York) – The United Nations Security Council should continue to monitor the worrying human rights situation in Burundi with a particular focus on ongoing violations and accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. Security incidents and reports of killings, disappearances, and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China: Big Data Program Targets Xinjiang’s Muslims
~ Myanmar: Arrest for Alleging Voter Intimidation
~ Sudan: UN must extend Darfur peacekeepers mandate by at least six months
~ No Equality in Sport Until We Stop Policing Women’s Bodies
~ First COVID-19 vaccine administered
~ US Environmental Agency Greenlights Neurotoxic Pesticide
~ Australia: Ensure Justice for Alleged War Crimes
~ Lighting Up Hope for Human Rights
~ FPU, RSF and CPJ to launch ambitious joint project to get justice for murdered journalists
~ RSF files complaint about police violence against photographer Ameer Al Halbi during ‘March for Freedoms’ in Paris
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter