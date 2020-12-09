Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

No Equality in Sport Until We Stop Policing Women’s Bodies

Click to expand Image Caster Semnya wins the women's 800m during the IAAF Doha Diamond League 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. © 2019 Jiro Mochizuki/Image of Sport via AP Madeleine Pape, an Australian Olympic runner, competed against South Africa’s Caster Semenya in the 2009 Berlin World Championships and lost. Those championships are now infamous because they are the moment Semenya won the gold, and because athletics authorities shattered her privacy by openly suggesting she had an unfair anatomical advantage. It was also the beginning of a journey for…

© Human Rights Watch -


