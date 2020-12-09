Tolerance.ca
Sudan: UN must extend Darfur peacekeepers mandate by at least six months

Amnesty International calls on the UN Security Council to extend the mandate of the peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) by at least six months in light of the Sudanese government's failure to protect civilians in recent months.

© Amnesty International -


