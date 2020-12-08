Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Environmental Agency Greenlights Neurotoxic Pesticide

Click to expand Image A 12-year-old girl picks cucumbers on a Michigan farm. © 2009 ROMANO Last week, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a proposed interim decision that would allow for continued use of the neurotoxic pesticide chlorpyrifos. The decision is based on evaluations that directly contradict previous EPA conclusions linking the chemical to developmental delay in children. Chlorpyrifos belongs to a class of chemicals called organophosphates, which scientists have linked to childhood cancers. Scientists have also found chlorpyrifos exposure to increase…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


