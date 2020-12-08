Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Ensure Justice for Alleged War Crimes

Click to expand Image Chief of the Australian Defence Force Gen. Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, November 19, 2020. © 2020 Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP (Sydney) – The Australian government should ensure that the new Office of the Special Investigator advances justice for alleged war crimes by Australian military personnel in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Office of the Special Investigator was announced on November 12, 2020, before…

© Human Rights Watch -


