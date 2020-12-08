Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lighting Up Hope for Human Rights

Click to expand Image Niagara Falls shines blue for Human Rights Day. © Niagara Falls Illumination Board (New York) – Human Rights Watch has arranged for 10 landmarks to shine bright blue on December 10, 2020 to celebrate Human Rights Day, Human Rights Watch announced today. These landmarks will illuminate in solidarity of the fundamental principles of human dignity that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms, and that Human Rights Watch works to defend each day. “The situation is certainly challenging where the very values of human rights are under threat,” said Kenneth Roth,…

© Human Rights Watch -


