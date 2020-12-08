Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FPU, RSF and CPJ to launch ambitious joint project to get justice for murdered journalists

NewsThe Hague, 9 December 2020 - Leading press freedom organisations come together to launch an international online campaign to pursue justice for murdered journalists worldwide.

© Reporters without borders -


