Human Rights Observatory

RSF files complaint about police violence against photographer Ameer Al Halbi during ‘March for Freedoms’ in Paris

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint against the prefect of the Paris police, Didier Lallement, and against person unknown, after the deliberate blow to the face with a police baton that a Syrian-born journalist received while covering a ‘March for freedoms’ in Paris in late November.Filed jointly with the journalist concerned, freelance photographer Ameer Al Halbi, on 7 December, the complaint accuses Lallement and an unidentified police o

© Reporters without borders -


