Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Authorities escalate use of excessive force to crack down on dissent

Angolan authorities have escalated a crackdown on dissent in recent months by using disproportionate and unnecessary force, including unlawful killings, to disperse protests and tackle breaches of state of emergency regulations imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International -


