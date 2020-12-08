Tolerance.ca
2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards : three winners selected and special prize honors Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily in Hong Kong

NewsThe 2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards Ceremony, which took place on 8th December in Taipei, has awarded Russian journalist Elena Milashina with the Prize for Courage, Afghan radio station Merman with the Prize for Impact, and Egyptian chief editor Lina Attalah with the Prize for Independence. A special prize was also bestowed on Hong Kong’s Apple Daily founder, Jimmy Lai.For its 28th edition after London in 2018 and Berlin in 2019, the 2020 Press Freedom Awards ceremony was hosted on 8th December at the National Central Library in Taipei, Taiwan.

