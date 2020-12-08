Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indian newspaper reporter burned alive after exposing corruption

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that a newspaper reporter was burned alive in his home in a village in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state after covering alleged local corruption and after telling the local authorities he was being threatened. All those involved in the murder must be brought to justice, RSF said.“This is the price for reporting the truth” Rakesh Singh said on his death bed while being

© Reporters without borders


