Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: World Bank Funds Health but Neglects Jailed Doctors

Share this article
Click to expand Image A nurse helps a colleague put on personal protective equipment at the 6th of October Central Hospital, an isolation hospital for Covid-19 patients, in Giza, Egypt, in July 2020. © 2020 Menna Hossam/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Washington, DC) – The World Bank’s Covid-19 support project does not adequately address the Egyptian government’s arrests and intimidation of health professionals, Human Rights Watch said today. The Bank is set to disburse up to US$50 million for Egypt’s healthcare system but has not spoken out publicly about at least six doctors and pharmacists…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Indian newspaper reporter burned alive after exposing corruption
~ Greece: Lead Poisoning Concerns in New Migrant Camp
~ Nigeria: Older people often an invisible casualty in conflict with Boko Haram
~ 2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards : three winners selected and special prize honors Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily in Hong Kong
~ Brexit talks stall as deadline looms
~ End Europe’s Backing of Egypt’s Repression
~ Cuba: Covid-19 Rules Used to Intensify Repression
~ Afghan Children Need Full Access to Education
~ Belarus Escalates Crackdown on Independent Journalism
~ Brexit talks go down to the wire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter