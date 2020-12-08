Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brexit talks stall as deadline looms

Share this article
British and European Union leaders were unable to reach an agreement on Brexit Monday, deciding to reconvene later this week to see if a deal can be reached. Plus fighting conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and vaccines. And remembering John Lennon 40 years later.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ Nigeria: Older people often an invisible casualty in conflict with Boko Haram
~ End Europe’s Backing of Egypt’s Repression
~ Cuba: Covid-19 Rules Used to Intensify Repression
~ Afghan Children Need Full Access to Education
~ Belarus Escalates Crackdown on Independent Journalism
~ Brexit talks go down to the wire
~ Somalia: US must not abandon civilian victims of its air strikes after troop withdrawal
~ #FreePhamDoanTrang – RSF launches campaign for Vietnamese journalist’s release
~ Southern Africa: SADC lawmakers must strengthen laws to respond to human rights threats
~ A ways to go before Brexit deal reached
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter