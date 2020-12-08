Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Older people often an invisible casualty in conflict with Boko Haram

Attacked by Boko Haram, detained by the military and ignored in in humanitarian aid - older people are often an invisible casualty of the conflict in NE Nigeria, a new Amnesty International report finds.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


