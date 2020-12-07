Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Escalates Crackdown on Independent Journalism

Click to expand Image Young demonstrators during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 6 December 2020. © 2020 The Associated Press On December 3, a court in Minsk stripped TUT.BY of its media license over allegedly spreading “false information.” TUT.BY is one of the most popular online outlets in Belarus, reporting on a broad range of social and political issues, including police abuse against peaceful protesters. According to Belarusian law, state authorities can revoke media accreditation after two warnings issued within one year.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


