Human Rights Observatory

Brexit talks go down to the wire

British and European Union officials meet in hopes of inking out a Brexit deal as the end of the year deadline approaches. Plus what impact could the repositioning of troops out of Somalia have? And developing empathy through virtual reality.

~ Somalia: US must not abandon civilian victims of its air strikes after troop withdrawal
~ #FreePhamDoanTrang – RSF launches campaign for Vietnamese journalist’s release
~ Southern Africa: SADC lawmakers must strengthen laws to respond to human rights threats
~ A ways to go before Brexit deal reached
~ Egypt: Historic opportunity for international community to halt crackdown on human rights movement
~ South Korea: Scrap Bill Shielding North Korean Government
~ US: House Votes to End Marijuana Prohibition
~ France: Dissolving Anti-Discrimination Group Threatens Rights
~ U.S. States face deadline to order vaccine
~ End Abusive Sex Testing for Women Athletes
