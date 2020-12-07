Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#FreePhamDoanTrang – RSF launches campaign for Vietnamese journalist’s release

Share this article
NewsTwo months after her arrest, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is launching a campaign for the release of Vietnamese journalist Pham Doan Trang with a petition and a video in which Vietnamese diaspora colleagues voice strong support for this symbol of the fight for the freedom to inform in Vietnam.Arrested at her Ho Chi Minh City home on the night of 6 October, the co-founder of the Luat Kuoa

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Brexit talks go down to the wire
~ Somalia: US must not abandon civilian victims of its air strikes after troop withdrawal
~ Southern Africa: SADC lawmakers must strengthen laws to respond to human rights threats
~ A ways to go before Brexit deal reached
~ Egypt: Historic opportunity for international community to halt crackdown on human rights movement
~ South Korea: Scrap Bill Shielding North Korean Government
~ US: House Votes to End Marijuana Prohibition
~ France: Dissolving Anti-Discrimination Group Threatens Rights
~ U.S. States face deadline to order vaccine
~ End Abusive Sex Testing for Women Athletes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter