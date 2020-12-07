Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa: SADC lawmakers must strengthen laws to respond to human rights threats

Lawmakers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must strengthen laws to protect human rights amid growing threats in the region, including violations linked to Mozambique’s conflict and a clampdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly due to COVID-19, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International


