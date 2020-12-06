Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Historic opportunity for international community to halt crackdown on human rights movement

Share this article
Today’s court decision to freeze the assets of three senior directors from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) demonstrates the urgent need for the international community to sustain pressure to halt the existential threat to the Egyptian human rights movement, said Amnesty International today. The development comes ahead of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to Paris tomorrow to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ South Korea: Scrap Bill Shielding North Korean Government
~ US: House Votes to End Marijuana Prohibition
~ France: Dissolving Anti-Discrimination Group Threatens Rights
~ U.S. States face deadline to order vaccine
~ End Abusive Sex Testing for Women Athletes
~ Renew EU Sanctions Against Congo Officials
~ Tajikistan: Dissident’s Family Interrogated, Threatened
~ RSF calls on Hong Kong to end judicial harassment on Apple Daily founder
~ Iran: Adopt Draft Law to Protect Women
~ Algeria blocks access to three more news sites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter