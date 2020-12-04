Tolerance.ca
US: House Votes to End Marijuana Prohibition

Click to expand Image Supporters hold flags near the Capitol in Washington, DC, during a rally in favor of marijuana legalization on April 24, 2017. © AP Photo/Alex Brandon (Washington, DC) – The passage of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) in the House of Representatives on December 4, 2020, is a landmark step toward a rights-respecting criminal legal system in the United States, while furthering racial justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The Senate should move swiftly to follow suit, and President-elect Joe Biden should commit to signing the bill…

© Human Rights Watch -


