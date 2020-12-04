Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Dissolving Anti-Discrimination Group Threatens Rights

Click to expand Image French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin delivers a speech on the state of terrorism threat at the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020.  ©2020 Stephen de Sakutin, Pool via AP (Paris) – The French government’s decision to shut down a leading anti-discrimination group threatens basic human rights and liberties including freedom of expression, association, and religion, and the principle of nondiscrimination, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 2, 2020, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted that the Council…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


