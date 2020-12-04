Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End Abusive Sex Testing for Women Athletes

Women athletes, largely from the Global South, are targeted and harmed by “sex testing” regulations. Women being observed under the regulations, and in some cases being compelled to undergo a medical examination, amounts to policing women’s bodies based on arbitrary definitions of femininity and racial stereotypes. Sport governing bodies – including World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee – should remove all regulations that require medically unnecessary interventions for continuing eligibility. (Geneva) – Women track and field athletes, largely from the Global South, are abused…

© Human Rights Watch -


