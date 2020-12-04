Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renew EU Sanctions Against Congo Officials

Click to expand Image Police detain members of the youth movement Filimbi after a peaceful sit-in outside the African Union (AU) office in Kinshasa on October 29, 2016. © Private Carbone Beni did not sleep the night of December 17, 2016. The pro-democracy activist had spent the previous four days naked in a dark Kinshasa jail cell before being beaten by six soldiers. Beni was arrested while campaigning for the then-president, Joseph Kabila, to leave office at the end of his second term. The day after his beating, he was put in front of Gen. Ilunga Kampete, then commander of the elite…

© Human Rights Watch -


