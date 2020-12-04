Tolerance.ca
RSF calls on Hong Kong to end judicial harassment on Apple Daily founder

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Hong Kong government to end judicial harassment against Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, a symbol of press freedom who was detained on 2nd December.Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, 73, was detained on 2nd December in Hong Kong under the charge of ‘fraud’.

