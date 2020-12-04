Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria blocks access to three more news sites

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that the Algerian authorities blocked three more general news websites yesterday, in a move confirming a desire to clamp down on the country’s media. RSF firmly condemns these latest obstacles to press freedom and calls on the government to respect its international obligations.

© Reporters without borders -


