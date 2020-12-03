Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: No Justice 6 Months Since New York Police Assault

(New York) – New York City authorities have yet to hold police accountable for the planned assault and mass arrest of peaceful protesters they carried out on June 4, 2020, in the predominantly Black and brown Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, Human Rights Watch said today. Five civil and human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, wrote to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on December 2, calling on him to urgently take action against members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) responsible for abuses. The crackdown led by Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the NYPD’s highest-ranking…

© Human Rights Watch -


