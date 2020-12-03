Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Ensure Equitable Voting Access in Georgia Runoffs

Share this article
Click to expand Image A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, October 19, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. © AP Photo/John Bazemore (Washington, DC) – State and local election officials in Georgia should take immediate steps to ensure that every voter in the state has easy and equitable access to absentee ballot drop boxes in the lead up to the January 5, 2021, Senate runoff elections, Human Rights Watch said today as it released a new data analysis of the issue. Human Rights Watch determined that there are significant inequities between voters’ access to drop boxes, by looking at…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines Takes Step to Protect Children
~ US: No Justice 6 Months Since New York Police Assault
~ US Heat Deaths Among Older People Rising
~ Kazakhstan: Human Rights Groups Under Pressure
~ U.S. passes new restrictions on China
~ #HoldTheLine Coalition calls for new cyber libel charge to be dropped and pressure ceased against Maria Ressa
~ Gaza: Israeli Restrictions Harm People with Disabilities
~ Crackdown on journalists intensifying in Russia’s far east
~ Bangladesh: Halt Rohingya Relocations to Remote Island
~ Paraguay: Flawed Investigation of Argentine Girls’ Killings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter