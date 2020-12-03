Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Heat Deaths Among Older People Rising

Click to expand Image Patrons get on an express bus set up by the city Phoenix, Arizona, to take people to a heat relief station inside the Phoenix Convention Center, May 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin In the past two decades, heat-related deaths for older persons in the US almost doubled, reaching a record high of 19,000 deaths in 2018, according to estimates issued today by a commission, formed by the medical journal Lancet, that tracks the impact of climate change on health. Older people are just one group vulnerable to hotter environments because of climate change. Excessive…

© Human Rights Watch -


