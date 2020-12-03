Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Human Rights Groups Under Pressure

Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2020 AP Photo (London) – Kazakhstan tax authorities are targeting over a dozen human rights nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) working in the country with fines and possible suspension for alleged financial reporting violations, Amnesty International, Front Line Defenders, Human Rights Watch, and International Partnership for Human Rights said today. Over the past month, tax officials have notified at least 13 human rights groups that they have incorrectly completed declaration forms relating to foreign income. The groups say the allegations are unfounded. “Targeting…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines Takes Step to Protect Children
~ US: No Justice 6 Months Since New York Police Assault
~ US: Ensure Equitable Voting Access in Georgia Runoffs
~ US Heat Deaths Among Older People Rising
~ U.S. passes new restrictions on China
~ #HoldTheLine Coalition calls for new cyber libel charge to be dropped and pressure ceased against Maria Ressa
~ Gaza: Israeli Restrictions Harm People with Disabilities
~ Crackdown on journalists intensifying in Russia’s far east
~ Bangladesh: Halt Rohingya Relocations to Remote Island
~ Paraguay: Flawed Investigation of Argentine Girls’ Killings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter