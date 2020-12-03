Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#HoldTheLine Coalition calls for new cyber libel charge to be dropped and pressure ceased against Maria Ressa

NewsThe #HoldTheLine Coalition condemns new legal threats against Rappler founder and CEO Maria Ressa and calls for a second, trumped-up criminal cyber libel charge to be dropped. Ressa posted bail after the new arrest warrant was filed on 27 November, a

© Reporters without borders -


