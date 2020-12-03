Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paraguay: Flawed Investigation of Argentine Girls’ Killings

Click to expand Image Lilian Mariana Villalba in November 2019. Photo courtesy of her family. (Washington, DC) – Authorities in Paraguay destroyed crucial evidence in the killing of two 11-year-old Argentinian girls by state forces and violated their own investigative protocols and international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said today. The Paraguayan government should ensure an independent, prompt, impartial, and transparent investigation into the killings. On September 2, 2020, members of the Joint Task Force, a military-led elite unit that includes police and counter-narcotics…

© Human Rights Watch -


