Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Restrictions Harm People with Disabilities

Share this article
(Gaza) – Israel’s 13-year closure of the Gaza Strip along with neglect by Hamas authorities, significantly encumber the day-to-day life of tens of thousands of Palestinians with disabilities, Human Rights Watch said today on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Episodes of armed conflict have compounded the barriers that people with disabilities face, which include lack of accessibility of public spaces and widespread stigma. Sweeping Israeli restrictions on the movement of people and goods, at times exacerbated by restrictive policies by Palestinian authorities, curb access to assistive…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Crackdown on journalists intensifying in Russia’s far east
~ Bangladesh: Halt Rohingya Relocations to Remote Island
~ Paraguay: Flawed Investigation of Argentine Girls’ Killings
~ Can a Brexit deal be reached?
~ Human Rights Lawyer Ordered to Leave Russia
~ Brutal Attack in Indonesia Targets Christian Farmers
~ France: Macron to Receive Al-Sisi on Heels of Repression
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Azerbaijan: Armenian Prisoners of War Badly Mistreated
~ Investigation into shooting attack on Myanmar journalist goes nowhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter