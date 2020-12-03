Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crackdown on journalists intensifying in Russia’s far east

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a growing crackdown on journalists covering a nearly five-month-old wave of protests in Khabarovsk, in Russia’s far east, and calls for independent investigations into the abuses to which media personnel are being subjected there.Independent and opposition media are now being singled out by the authorities in their efforts to curb demonstrations for the release of the Khabarovsk region’s former governor, Sergey Furgal, who

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Gaza: Israeli Restrictions Harm People with Disabilities
~ Bangladesh: Halt Rohingya Relocations to Remote Island
~ Paraguay: Flawed Investigation of Argentine Girls’ Killings
~ Can a Brexit deal be reached?
~ Human Rights Lawyer Ordered to Leave Russia
~ Brutal Attack in Indonesia Targets Christian Farmers
~ France: Macron to Receive Al-Sisi on Heels of Repression
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Post-Election Violence, Repression
~ Azerbaijan: Armenian Prisoners of War Badly Mistreated
~ Investigation into shooting attack on Myanmar journalist goes nowhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter