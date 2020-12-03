Can a Brexit deal be reached?

Tolerance.ca
With less than a month to go before the end of the year deadline to seal the deal on trade between the European Union and Britain, one negotiator is calling this a make it or break it moment. Plus the Afghan government and Taliban reach a deal. And students in South Korea take their college entrance exam - a test some see as a defining moment in their life.

